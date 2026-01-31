1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

Bitwarden Enterprise: Enterprise password manager with E2E encryption, SSO, directory sync & self-host. built by Bitwarden. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted credential vault, Centralized credential lifecycle management, Enterprise policy enforcement..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.