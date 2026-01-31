1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition: Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification..

Bitwarden Enterprise: Enterprise password manager with E2E encryption, SSO, directory sync & self-host. built by Bitwarden. Core capabilities include End-to-end encrypted credential vault, Centralized credential lifecycle management, Enterprise policy enforcement..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.