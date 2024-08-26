Akamai Enterprise Application Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Akamai. AWS Verified Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy VPNs with zero trust will get the most from Akamai Enterprise Application Access because it handles both web and non-web application access without forcing you to choose between clientless simplicity and client-based control. Device posture assessment gates access in real time based on identity and context, not just credentials, and the local point of presence deployment keeps latency predictable for distributed workforces. Skip this if you need SIEM integration as a primary requirement; the logging story exists but isn't the differentiator, and you'd get more value from a vendor that baked auditability into the core product rather than bolting it on.
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing VPNs with zero trust should start with AWS Verified Access if your apps already live in AWS; it eliminates the networking friction that kills zero trust rollouts at other vendors, and NIST PR.AA coverage confirms the identity and device posture checks actually work. The catch is real: this tool prioritizes continuous access validation over threat detection and response, so pair it with a separate detection layer rather than expecting it to catch compromised devices mid-session.
ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps
AWS Verified Access is a zero trust security service that provides secure application access based on user identity and device security posture without requiring a VPN.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Enterprise Application Access vs AWS Verified Access for your zero trust network access needs.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access: ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access..
AWS Verified Access: AWS Verified Access is a zero trust security service that provides secure application access based on user identity and device security posture without requiring a VPN. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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