AIStrike BlueDome: AI-powered security automation platform for federal and critical infrastructure. built by AiStrike. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Composite AI agents for automated cyber defense operations, End-to-end security process orchestration with case and ticket management, Workflow analysis with dwell time, queue time, and cycle time measurement..

Andesite: Human-AI collaborative SOC platform for alert investigation and automation. built by Andesite. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-source alert consolidation and prioritization, AI-driven investigation automation, No-ETL integration with existing security tools..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.