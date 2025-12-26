Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..

AIStrike BlueDome: AI-powered security automation platform for federal and critical infrastructure. built by AiStrike. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Composite AI agents for automated cyber defense operations, End-to-end security process orchestration with case and ticket management, Workflow analysis with dwell time, queue time, and cycle time measurement..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.