AISI SOC is a commercial managed detection and response tool by AISI. Attic MDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Attic Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without in-house SOC capacity should use AISI SOC for its fixed-cost managed detection model that eliminates the hiring and burnout problem; the dedicated Service Delivery Manager per client means you're not a ticket in a queue at a faceless tier-one provider. The vendor's 58-person team and France-based operation signal they're focused on analyst quality over volume scaling. Skip this if your organization has already built a strong internal detection function or needs the investigation depth that comes with forensics-heavy incident response; AISI's strength is catching what's happening in real time, not necessarily reconstructing complex breach timelines after the fact.
Mid-market organizations where Microsoft 365 is the crown jewel and phishing is the loudest alarm should pick Attic MDR for its real-time detection of fake login pages paired with forced verification screens that actually stop credential theft at the gate. The vendor covers NIS2 compliance reporting and daily automated remediation against CIS standards, meaning your team stops manually patching configuration drift. Skip this if you need visibility beyond Microsoft's ecosystem or rely on on-premises Active Directory; Attic's strength is depth in cloud identity and email, not breadth.
Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, threat detection & incident response.
24/7 managed detection and response service for Microsoft 365 environments
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Common questions about comparing AISI SOC vs Attic MDR for your managed detection and response needs.
AISI SOC: Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, threat detection & incident response. built by AISI. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include 24/7 continuous information system monitoring, Threat detection and alert processing by SOC analysts, Root cause analysis and incident risk evaluation..
Attic MDR: 24/7 managed detection and response service for Microsoft 365 environments. built by Attic Security. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include 24/7 monitoring of Microsoft 365 environments, cloud, devices, emails, files, Teams, and network connections, Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages with red alert screens and authenticity verification, Automated incident response and threat containment when suspicious activities are detected..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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