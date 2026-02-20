AISI SOC is a commercial managed detection and response tool by AISI. Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response (MDR) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Alert Logic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without in-house SOC capacity should use AISI SOC for its fixed-cost managed detection model that eliminates the hiring and burnout problem; the dedicated Service Delivery Manager per client means you're not a ticket in a queue at a faceless tier-one provider. The vendor's 58-person team and France-based operation signal they're focused on analyst quality over volume scaling. Skip this if your organization has already built a strong internal detection function or needs the investigation depth that comes with forensics-heavy incident response; AISI's strength is catching what's happening in real time, not necessarily reconstructing complex breach timelines after the fact.
Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response (MDR)
Mid-market and SMB security teams without dedicated SOC staff should pick Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response for its 24/7 human-backed threat hunting; you get analyst-guided remediation, not just automated alerts that pile up in your ticketing system. The service covers continuous monitoring through incident mitigation (NIST DE.CM through RS.MI), meaning Alert Logic hunts, investigates, and tells you how to actually fix things rather than leaving containment to your skeleton crew. Skip this if you need deep forensic capability or have compliance requirements demanding months of historical log retention; Alert Logic's strength is speed and guided action, not forensic depth.
Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, threat detection & incident response.
Managed service combining technology and expertise for threat detection/response
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Common questions about comparing AISI SOC vs Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for your managed detection and response needs.
AISI SOC: Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, threat detection & incident response. built by AISI. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include 24/7 continuous information system monitoring, Threat detection and alert processing by SOC analysts, Root cause analysis and incident risk evaluation..
Alert Logic Managed Detection and Response (MDR): Managed service combining technology and expertise for threat detection/response. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 threat monitoring and detection, Unified visibility across network, endpoint, and cloud environments, Vulnerability scanning and assessment..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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