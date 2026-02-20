AISI SOC: Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, threat detection & incident response. built by AISI. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include 24/7 continuous information system monitoring, Threat detection and alert processing by SOC analysts, Root cause analysis and incident risk evaluation..

Alert Logic Fortra XDR: Managed XDR service with 24/7 monitoring across endpoints, networks, and cloud. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 security operations center monitoring with 15-minute SLA for critical incidents, Unified visibility across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments, Lightweight endpoint agent for telemetry collection..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.