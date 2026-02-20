AISI SOC: Managed SOC service with 24/7 monitoring, threat detection & incident response. built by AISI. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include 24/7 continuous information system monitoring, Threat detection and alert processing by SOC analysts, Root cause analysis and incident risk evaluation..

Alert Logic: Managed XDR service providing threat detection and response capabilities. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Managed XDR service delivery, Security event monitoring, Threat detection across IT environments..

Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.