11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by 11:11 Systems. Alert Logic is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Alert Logic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without in-house security operations will find 11:11 Extended Detection & Response most valuable for its managed model, which pairs Trend Micro's detection engine with 11:11's 24/7 analyst team handling triage and response. The service covers four of five core NIST RS incident response functions, meaning your team gets investigation and mitigation support built in rather than alerts you have to act on alone. Skip this if you're enterprise-scale with mature SOC staff already in place; the managed wrapper adds cost that larger teams won't justify when they're staffed to operate detection tools independently.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams short-staffed for 24/7 monitoring will get the most from Alert Logic's managed XDR service, which offloads detection and initial response to Alert Logic analysts rather than forcing your team to build those capabilities in-house. The vendor scores highest on NIST Detect and Respond functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident management across IT environments. Skip this if you need equal weight on recovery and forensics; Alert Logic prioritizes catching threats and initiating response over deep investigation support, so mature organizations with strong internal forensic teams may find the managed analysis layer redundant.
Managed XDR service using Trend Micro tech for real-time threat detection & response.
Managed XDR service providing threat detection and response capabilities
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Common questions about comparing 11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR) vs Alert Logic for your managed detection and response needs.
11:11 Extended Detection & Response (XDR): Managed XDR service using Trend Micro tech for real-time threat detection & response. built by 11:11 Systems. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection and response, AI-driven threat analysis combined with human security expertise, Multilayered protection across organizational infrastructure..
Alert Logic: Managed XDR service providing threat detection and response capabilities. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Managed XDR service delivery, Security event monitoring, Threat detection across IT environments..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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