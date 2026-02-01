24x7 MDR (Sophos) is a commercial managed detection and response tool by IntraLAN. Alert Logic is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Alert Logic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need threat hunting and incident response outsourced entirely should consider 24x7 MDR (Sophos); the service prioritizes detection and analysis over your team doing the heavy lifting, with around-the-clock analysts triaging Sophos platform alerts and conducting investigations under NIST RS.AN. The cloud deployment means no infrastructure overhead, which matters if your SOC is understaffed or nonexistent. Skip this if you have mature internal analysts who prefer owning the investigation workflow or if you need deep integration with non-Sophos endpoints; you'll be paying for a managed service when you don't need one.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams short-staffed for 24/7 monitoring will get the most from Alert Logic's managed XDR service, which offloads detection and initial response to Alert Logic analysts rather than forcing your team to build those capabilities in-house. The vendor scores highest on NIST Detect and Respond functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident management across IT environments. Skip this if you need equal weight on recovery and forensics; Alert Logic prioritizes catching threats and initiating response over deep investigation support, so mature organizations with strong internal forensic teams may find the managed analysis layer redundant.
24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform
Managed XDR service providing threat detection and response capabilities
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Common questions about comparing 24x7 MDR (Sophos) vs Alert Logic for your managed detection and response needs.
24x7 MDR (Sophos): 24x7 MDR service utilizing Sophos technology platform. built by IntraLAN. headquartered in United Kingdom..
Alert Logic: Managed XDR service providing threat detection and response capabilities. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Managed XDR service delivery, Security event monitoring, Threat detection across IT environments..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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