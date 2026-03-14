Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Airrived. RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management is a commercial third-party risk management tool by RiskXchange. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in vendor risk questionnaires and manual assessment workflows should use Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment for one reason: its agentic AI handles continuous monitoring and remediation with minimal human involvement, which means your team actually has time to investigate anomalies instead of chasing spreadsheets. The platform ingests live signals from CRM, traffic logs, and user behavior to score vendor risk in real time, then automatically triggers isolation or access restrictions when threats surface, directly addressing NIST GV.SC supply chain controls. Skip this if you're looking for a lightweight questionnaire tool or if your vendor base is under 50 critical third parties; the automation ROI only materializes at scale.
RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will appreciate RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management's automated assessment engine, which cuts assessment cycles from weeks to days by pulling compliance documentation and security posture data without manual form collection. The platform maps directly to GV.SC and ID.RA functions in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're building defensible third-party risk inventory from day one rather than assembling spreadsheets. Skip this if your vendor base is under 50 and your risk program is still ad-hoc; the operational lift to feed continuous monitoring into your workflow only pays off at scale.
Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation.
Platform for assessing and monitoring third-party vendor security risks
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment vs RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management for your third-party risk management needs.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment: Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection..
RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management: Platform for assessing and monitoring third-party vendor security risks. built by RiskXchange. Core capabilities include Automated vendor assessments, Real-time risk monitoring, Compliance documentation tracking..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment differentiates with Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection. RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management differentiates with Automated vendor assessments, Real-time risk monitoring, Compliance documentation tracking.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment is developed by Airrived. RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management is developed by RiskXchange. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment and RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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