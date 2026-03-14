Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment: Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection..

RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management: Platform for assessing and monitoring third-party vendor security risks. built by RiskXchange. Core capabilities include Automated vendor assessments, Real-time risk monitoring, Compliance documentation tracking..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.