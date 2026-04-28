3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..

Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment: Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.