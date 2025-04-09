Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management is a commercial third-party risk management tool by RiskXchange. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will appreciate RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management's automated assessment engine, which cuts assessment cycles from weeks to days by pulling compliance documentation and security posture data without manual form collection. The platform maps directly to GV.SC and ID.RA functions in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're building defensible third-party risk inventory from day one rather than assembling spreadsheets. Skip this if your vendor base is under 50 and your risk program is still ad-hoc; the operational lift to feed continuous monitoring into your workflow only pays off at scale.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
Platform for assessing and monitoring third-party vendor security risks
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management: Platform for assessing and monitoring third-party vendor security risks. built by RiskXchange. Core capabilities include Automated vendor assessments, Real-time risk monitoring, Compliance documentation tracking..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management differentiates with Automated vendor assessments, Real-time risk monitoring, Compliance documentation tracking.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management is developed by RiskXchange. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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