3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..

RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management: Platform for assessing and monitoring third-party vendor security risks. built by RiskXchange. Core capabilities include Automated vendor assessments, Real-time risk monitoring, Compliance documentation tracking..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.