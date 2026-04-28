Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdcomply is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdcomply. RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management is a commercial third-party risk management tool by RiskXchange. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vendor questionnaires will appreciate RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management's automated assessment engine, which cuts assessment cycles from weeks to days by pulling compliance documentation and security posture data without manual form collection. The platform maps directly to GV.SC and ID.RA functions in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're building defensible third-party risk inventory from day one rather than assembling spreadsheets. Skip this if your vendor base is under 50 and your risk program is still ad-hoc; the operational lift to feed continuous monitoring into your workflow only pays off at scale.
AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments.
Platform for assessing and monitoring third-party vendor security risks
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 3rdcomply vs RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..
RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management: Platform for assessing and monitoring third-party vendor security risks. built by RiskXchange. Core capabilities include Automated vendor assessments, Real-time risk monitoring, Compliance documentation tracking..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdcomply differentiates with AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records. RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management differentiates with Automated vendor assessments, Real-time risk monitoring, Compliance documentation tracking.
3rdcomply is developed by 3rdcomply. RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management is developed by RiskXchange. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdcomply and RiskXchange Vendor Risk Management serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox