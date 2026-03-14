Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Airrived. Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Bitsight. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in vendor risk questionnaires and manual assessment workflows should use Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment for one reason: its agentic AI handles continuous monitoring and remediation with minimal human involvement, which means your team actually has time to investigate anomalies instead of chasing spreadsheets. The platform ingests live signals from CRM, traffic logs, and user behavior to score vendor risk in real time, then automatically triggers isolation or access restrictions when threats surface, directly addressing NIST GV.SC supply chain controls. Skip this if you're looking for a lightweight questionnaire tool or if your vendor base is under 50 critical third parties; the automation ROI only materializes at scale.
Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management
Security teams managing 50+ vendors will get immediate value from Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management because its DVE score replaces hours of manual breach correlation analysis with exploitation likelihood data you can actually act on. The platform covers GV.SC and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, and the 68,000-vendor profile network means you're scoring against actual observed attack patterns, not generic questionnaires. Skip this if your vendors are mostly small local partners with no public security footprint; the tool's strength is detecting what's already been exploited at scale.
Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation.
AI-accelerated third-party risk mgmt platform for vendor security oversight
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment vs Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management for your third-party risk management needs.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment: Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection..
Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management: AI-accelerated third-party risk mgmt platform for vendor security oversight. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated vendor risk assessments, Continuous monitoring of third-party security posture, AI-powered SOC 2 report summarization..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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