Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment: Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection..

Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management: AI-accelerated third-party risk mgmt platform for vendor security oversight. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated vendor risk assessments, Continuous monitoring of third-party security posture, AI-powered SOC 2 report summarization..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.