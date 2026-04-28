3rdcomply is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdcomply. Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Bitsight. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing 50+ vendors will get immediate value from Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management because its DVE score replaces hours of manual breach correlation analysis with exploitation likelihood data you can actually act on. The platform covers GV.SC and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, and the 68,000-vendor profile network means you're scoring against actual observed attack patterns, not generic questionnaires. Skip this if your vendors are mostly small local partners with no public security footprint; the tool's strength is detecting what's already been exploited at scale.
AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments.
AI-accelerated third-party risk mgmt platform for vendor security oversight
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Common questions about comparing 3rdcomply vs Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdcomply: AI-powered platform for automating third-party vendor risk assessments. built by 3rdcomply. Core capabilities include AI-powered document analysis and information extraction, Automated questionnaire answering from vendor documents, Public data enrichment using certifications, SOC reports, and compliance records..
Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management: AI-accelerated third-party risk mgmt platform for vendor security oversight. built by Bitsight. Core capabilities include Automated vendor risk assessments, Continuous monitoring of third-party security posture, AI-powered SOC 2 report summarization..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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