3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Bitsight. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management
Security teams managing 50+ vendors will get immediate value from Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management because its DVE score replaces hours of manual breach correlation analysis with exploitation likelihood data you can actually act on. The platform covers GV.SC and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, and the 68,000-vendor profile network means you're scoring against actual observed attack patterns, not generic questionnaires. Skip this if your vendors are mostly small local partners with no public security footprint; the tool's strength is detecting what's already been exploited at scale.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
AI-accelerated third-party risk mgmt platform for vendor security oversight
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management: AI-accelerated third-party risk mgmt platform for vendor security oversight. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated vendor risk assessments, Continuous monitoring of third-party security posture, AI-powered SOC 2 report summarization..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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