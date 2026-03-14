Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Airrived. ASPIA Third-Party Risk Management Solution is a commercial third-party risk management tool by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in vendor risk questionnaires and manual assessment workflows should use Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment for one reason: its agentic AI handles continuous monitoring and remediation with minimal human involvement, which means your team actually has time to investigate anomalies instead of chasing spreadsheets. The platform ingests live signals from CRM, traffic logs, and user behavior to score vendor risk in real time, then automatically triggers isolation or access restrictions when threats surface, directly addressing NIST GV.SC supply chain controls. Skip this if you're looking for a lightweight questionnaire tool or if your vendor base is under 50 critical third parties; the automation ROI only materializes at scale.
ASPIA Third-Party Risk Management Solution
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing 50+ vendors will get the most from ASPIA Third-Party Risk Management Solution because it actually enforces contractual obligations instead of just scoring risk, which is where most platforms stop. The platform covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and real-time continuous monitoring, meaning you catch vendor drift between assessments rather than waiting for annual rescans. Skip this if you need deep API integrations with your existing GRC stack; ASPIA is strongest when you can dedicate resources to active vendor engagement and remediation workflows.
Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation.
Third-party vendor risk assessment and continuous monitoring platform
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment vs ASPIA Third-Party Risk Management Solution for your third-party risk management needs.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment: Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection..
ASPIA Third-Party Risk Management Solution: Third-party vendor risk assessment and continuous monitoring platform. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Third-party vendor security assessments, Real-time continuous monitoring of vendor risk profiles, Automated due diligence for vendor onboarding..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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