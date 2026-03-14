Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Airrived. Ampcus ComplyX is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Ampcus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in vendor risk questionnaires and manual assessment workflows should use Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment for one reason: its agentic AI handles continuous monitoring and remediation with minimal human involvement, which means your team actually has time to investigate anomalies instead of chasing spreadsheets. The platform ingests live signals from CRM, traffic logs, and user behavior to score vendor risk in real time, then automatically triggers isolation or access restrictions when threats surface, directly addressing NIST GV.SC supply chain controls. Skip this if you're looking for a lightweight questionnaire tool or if your vendor base is under 50 critical third parties; the automation ROI only materializes at scale.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling supplier ecosystems will get the most from Ampcus ComplyX because it actually automates the compliance questionnaire cycle instead of just digitizing it. The platform covers four major frameworks simultaneously (PCI-DSS, ESG, Modern Slavery, cybersecurity standards) with real-time risk scoring and financial health tracking, so you're not assembling compliance status from five different vendor portals. Skip this if your third-party program is under 50 active vendors or if you need deep SIEM integration; ComplyX prioritizes the upstream GV.SC and ID.RA work of assessing who you're working with, not downstream detection.
Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation.
AI-powered compliance automation platform for supplier risk and audit management
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment vs Ampcus ComplyX for your third-party risk management needs.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment: Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection..
Ampcus ComplyX: AI-powered compliance automation platform for supplier risk and audit management. built by Ampcus. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time compliance monitoring dashboard with automated alerts and risk scoring, Automated supplier risk assessments with financial health tracking, PCI-DSS and PCI-SAQ compliance management with guided workflows..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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