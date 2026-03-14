Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment: Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection..

Ampcus ComplyX: AI-powered compliance automation platform for supplier risk and audit management. built by Ampcus. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time compliance monitoring dashboard with automated alerts and risk scoring, Automated supplier risk assessments with financial health tracking, PCI-DSS and PCI-SAQ compliance management with guided workflows..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.