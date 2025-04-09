Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response) is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Aireye. Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling with rogue devices and lateral movement across Wi-Fi networks should evaluate Aireye WDR for its agentless asset discovery and real-time connection termination, which catches threats that traditional network monitoring misses. The platform's device-to-device interaction visibility and automated policy enforcement address the specific NIST PR.AA and DE.CM gaps most organizations have in wireless access control. Skip this if your wireless footprint is minimal or your IT and OT teams refuse to cede Wi-Fi blocking decisions to automated systems; the enforcement model assumes you want the tool making split-second connection decisions without human approval.
Mid-market and enterprise teams enforcing identity-first network access will benefit most from Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust because Single Packet Authorization eliminates the attack surface of traditional VPNs, requiring zero network visibility before authentication. The tool validates device posture, OS patches, and connection reputation continuously alongside MFA and SSO, addressing NIST PR.AA access control and PR.IR resilience in tandem. Skip this if your priority is detection and incident response rather than access prevention; ZTAG is built to shrink the perimeter, not hunt what gets inside it.
WDR platform for Wi-Fi security protecting IT/OT assets wirelessly
Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control
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Common questions about comparing Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response) vs Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust for your zero trust network access needs.
Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response): WDR platform for Wi-Fi security protecting IT/OT assets wirelessly. built by Aireye. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Wi-Fi asset identification and classification, Real-time wireless communication monitoring, Distributed concurrent Wi-Fi channel scanning..
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust: Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Single Packet Authorization (SPA), Multi-factor authentication and single sign-on, Continuous adaptive access control with policy engine..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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