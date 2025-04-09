Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response): WDR platform for Wi-Fi security protecting IT/OT assets wirelessly. built by Aireye. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Wi-Fi asset identification and classification, Real-time wireless communication monitoring, Distributed concurrent Wi-Fi channel scanning..

Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust: Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Single Packet Authorization (SPA), Multi-factor authentication and single sign-on, Continuous adaptive access control with policy engine..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.