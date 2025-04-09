Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response) is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Aireye. Akamai Enterprise Application Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Akamai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response)
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling with rogue devices and lateral movement across Wi-Fi networks should evaluate Aireye WDR for its agentless asset discovery and real-time connection termination, which catches threats that traditional network monitoring misses. The platform's device-to-device interaction visibility and automated policy enforcement address the specific NIST PR.AA and DE.CM gaps most organizations have in wireless access control. Skip this if your wireless footprint is minimal or your IT and OT teams refuse to cede Wi-Fi blocking decisions to automated systems; the enforcement model assumes you want the tool making split-second connection decisions without human approval.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy VPNs with zero trust will get the most from Akamai Enterprise Application Access because it handles both web and non-web application access without forcing you to choose between clientless simplicity and client-based control. Device posture assessment gates access in real time based on identity and context, not just credentials, and the local point of presence deployment keeps latency predictable for distributed workforces. Skip this if you need SIEM integration as a primary requirement; the logging story exists but isn't the differentiator, and you'd get more value from a vendor that baked auditability into the core product rather than bolting it on.
WDR platform for Wi-Fi security protecting IT/OT assets wirelessly
ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps
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Common questions about comparing Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response) vs Akamai Enterprise Application Access for your zero trust network access needs.
Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response): WDR platform for Wi-Fi security protecting IT/OT assets wirelessly. built by Aireye. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Wi-Fi asset identification and classification, Real-time wireless communication monitoring, Distributed concurrent Wi-Fi channel scanning..
Akamai Enterprise Application Access: ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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