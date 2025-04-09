Aireye WDR (Wireless Detection and Response): WDR platform for Wi-Fi security protecting IT/OT assets wirelessly. built by Aireye. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Wi-Fi asset identification and classification, Real-time wireless communication monitoring, Distributed concurrent Wi-Fi channel scanning..

Akamai Enterprise Application Access: ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.