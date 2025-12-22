Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning: Agentless VM scanning for production environments to detect vulnerabilities. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Agentless VM scanning from backups, Agent-based VM scanning option, Vulnerable package detection..

ASPIA Automated Vulnerability Management System: Automated vuln mgmt platform for discovery, prioritization & remediation. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability discovery and asset consolidation, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization, Vulnerability data ingestion from external security tools..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.