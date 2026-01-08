A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by A-LIGN. Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Aikido Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid infrastructure will value A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service for its ability to scan both on-premises and cloud environments in a single workflow without forcing tool consolidation. The service covers authenticated and unauthenticated scans across network and application layers with scheduled continuous monitoring, hitting both ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need a platform that bundles remediation orchestration or threat intelligence; A-LIGN is assessment-focused, leaving remediation execution to your existing ticketing and patching systems.
Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed VM estates in production will find real value in Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning's agentless approach, which eliminates the operational friction of deploying agents across unstable or legacy infrastructure. The differential scanning feature meaningfully reduces bandwidth overhead in large environments, and severity recalculation based on VM purpose prevents alert fatigue from false positives tied to workload context. Skip this if you need deep OS hardening assessment or compliance-specific checks; Aikido prioritizes vulnerability detection over the broader configuration and policy evaluation you'd get from platforms like Qualys or Rapid7.
Vulnerability scanning service for network and application-level assessments
Agentless VM scanning for production environments to detect vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service vs Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning for your vulnerability assessment needs.
A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service: Vulnerability scanning service for network and application-level assessments. built by A-LIGN. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network layer vulnerability scanning, Application level vulnerability scanning, Authenticated and unauthenticated scans..
Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning: Agentless VM scanning for production environments to detect vulnerabilities. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Agentless VM scanning from backups, Agent-based VM scanning option, Vulnerable package detection..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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