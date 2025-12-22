Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Secrets Detection is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning is a commercial static application security testing tool by Datadog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams and developers who need secrets caught before they reach production will find Aikido Secrets Detection's value in its live verification layer,it tells you whether an exposed API key actually works, not just that it exists, which cuts false positives by orders of magnitude. CI/CD integration with pre-commit IDE warnings means secrets fail to commit in the first place, addressing NIST PR.PS by blocking bad code upstream. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics or secrets already live in production; Aikido is built for prevention, not remediation.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning
Teams already running Datadog observability will see immediate payoff from Code Security Secret Scanning because it catches exposed credentials before they leave your repos and gives you runtime confirmation when secrets actually get used in production. The tool covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,Risk Assessment, Data Security, and Platform Security,which means it closes gaps at detection and enforcement, not just inventory. Skip this if you need a standalone SAST tool divorced from observability data; Datadog's strength here is correlating secret exposure with real runtime behavior, which only matters if you're already invested in their platform.
Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD.
Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Secrets Detection vs Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Secrets Detection: Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active..
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning: Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Secrets Detection differentiates with CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active. Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning differentiates with Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials.
Aikido Secrets Detection is developed by Aikido Security. Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning is developed by Datadog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Secrets Detection and Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, Secret Detection, Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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