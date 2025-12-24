Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Apiiro Secrets Security is a commercial secrets detection tool by Apiiro. Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning is a commercial secrets detection tool by Datadog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets detection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and AppSec leaders who've been burned by exposed credentials in CI/CD pipelines will appreciate Apiiro Secrets Security's validation layer, which actually tests whether a detected secret still works instead of flagging every find as critical noise. The tool's risk-based prioritization using context correlation cuts false positives significantly, and continuous monitoring across codebases and pipelines covers both ID.RA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0 where most secrets tools fall short. Skip this if your organization needs integrated SAST or container scanning; Apiiro is purposefully narrow on secrets detection and remediation, not a platform play.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning
Teams already running Datadog observability will see immediate payoff from Code Security Secret Scanning because it catches exposed credentials before they leave your repos and gives you runtime confirmation when secrets actually get used in production. The tool covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,Risk Assessment, Data Security, and Platform Security,which means it closes gaps at detection and enforcement, not just inventory. Skip this if you need a standalone SAST tool divorced from observability data; Datadog's strength here is correlating secret exposure with real runtime behavior, which only matters if you're already invested in their platform.
Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines
Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro Secrets Security vs Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning for your secrets detection needs.
Apiiro Secrets Security: Detects, validates, and remediates secrets in code and pipelines. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation..
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning: Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials..
Both serve the Secrets Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro Secrets Security differentiates with Multi-method secrets detection using keywords, patterns, and high-entropy strings, Secrets validation to assess if credentials are active and usable, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Graph correlation. Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning differentiates with Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials.
Apiiro Secrets Security is developed by Apiiro. Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning is developed by Datadog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro Secrets Security and Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning serve similar Secrets Detection use cases: both are Secrets Detection tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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