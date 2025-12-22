Aikido Secrets Detection: Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active..

BitPatrol: AI-powered secret detection tool for real-time credential scanning in code. built by BitPatrol. Core capabilities include Real-time secret scanning of code commits, AI-powered machine learning detection model, Context-aware code analysis..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.