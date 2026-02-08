BitPatrol: AI-powered secret detection tool for real-time credential scanning in code. built by BitPatrol. Core capabilities include Real-time secret scanning of code commits, AI-powered machine learning detection model, Context-aware code analysis..

Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning: Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Secret detection in code repositories, Runtime secret scanning, Detection of hardcoded credentials..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.