Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..

Ruby Advisory Database: A community effort to compile security advisories for Ruby libraries with a detailed directory structure..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.