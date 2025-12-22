Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Ruby Advisory Database is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Ruby development teams practicing shift-left security need Ruby Advisory Database because it's the only free, community-maintained source that actually stays current with Ruby gem vulnerabilities without vendor lock-in. With over 1,000 GitHub stars and active community contributions, it catches CVEs faster than many commercial SCA tools that batch updates quarterly. Skip this if your threat model requires SLAs, vendor support, or integration with a commercial AppSec platform; Ruby Advisory Database is a reference database, not a managed service.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
A community effort to compile security advisories for Ruby libraries with a detailed directory structure.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs Ruby Advisory Database for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
Ruby Advisory Database: A community effort to compile security advisories for Ruby libraries with a detailed directory structure..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. Ruby Advisory Database is open-source with 1,054 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and Ruby Advisory Database serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, Open Source. Key differences: Aikido License Risk is Commercial while Ruby Advisory Database is Free, Ruby Advisory Database is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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