Apiiro SCA: Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage..

Ruby Advisory Database: A community effort to compile security advisories for Ruby libraries with a detailed directory structure..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.