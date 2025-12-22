Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Anchore Anchore Enterprise is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Anchore. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing container pipelines across multiple cloud platforms need Anchore Anchore Enterprise for its SBOM-first approach to supply chain risk; most competitors scan artifacts in isolation, but Anchore generates SBOMs in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats that persist vulnerability intelligence without requiring access to original images. The platform covers NIST GV.SC and ID.RA functions with malware detection, secret scanning, and CVSS/EPSS-based prioritization built in, plus air-gapped deployment for regulated environments through IL4-6. Skip this if your team needs runtime workload protection or is standardized on a single cloud provider's native scanning tools; Anchore excels at policy enforcement across heterogeneous infrastructure but doesn't replace runtime detection.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs Anchore Anchore Enterprise for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
Anchore Anchore Enterprise: SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include SBOM generation for containers and source code in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning without access to original artifacts, Malware scanning in container images..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk differentiates with Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering. Anchore Anchore Enterprise differentiates with SBOM generation for containers and source code in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning without access to original artifacts, Malware scanning in container images.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. Anchore Anchore Enterprise is developed by Anchore. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and Anchore Anchore Enterprise serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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