aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..

Anchore Anchore Enterprise: SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include SBOM generation for containers and source code in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning without access to original artifacts, Malware scanning in container images..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.