Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by aDolus Technology. Anchore Anchore Enterprise is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Anchore. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams tasked with demonstrating supply chain compliance will find aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform valuable for one reason: it generates NTIA-compliant SBOMs from binaries and legacy code without requiring source access, which solves the real problem of inherited software that most competitors skip over. The platform supports multiple formats (SPDX, CycloneDX, SWID) and directly addresses regulatory demands under EO 14028 and NERC CIP-013, eliminating the manual SBOM work that drains compliance teams. This is less suited for organizations seeking deep vulnerability scoring or threat hunting; aDolus owns the "generate what regulators want" problem, not the "hunt what's dangerous in it" problem.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing container pipelines across multiple cloud platforms need Anchore Anchore Enterprise for its SBOM-first approach to supply chain risk; most competitors scan artifacts in isolation, but Anchore generates SBOMs in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats that persist vulnerability intelligence without requiring access to original images. The platform covers NIST GV.SC and ID.RA functions with malware detection, secret scanning, and CVSS/EPSS-based prioritization built in, plus air-gapped deployment for regulated environments through IL4-6. Skip this if your team needs runtime workload protection or is standardized on a single cloud provider's native scanning tools; Anchore excels at policy enforcement across heterogeneous infrastructure but doesn't replace runtime detection.
Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt.
SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning
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Common questions about comparing aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform vs Anchore Anchore Enterprise for your software composition analysis needs.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..
Anchore Anchore Enterprise: SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include SBOM generation for containers and source code in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning without access to original artifacts, Malware scanning in container images..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform differentiates with One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats. Anchore Anchore Enterprise differentiates with SBOM generation for containers and source code in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning without access to original artifacts, Malware scanning in container images.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is developed by aDolus Technology. Anchore Anchore Enterprise is developed by Anchore. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform and Anchore Anchore Enterprise serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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