Aiceberg Guardian Agent: Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows..

Edera AI Agents: Secure infrastructure for deploying and executing AI agent workloads. built by Edera. Core capabilities include Hardware-level isolation for AI-generated code execution, Ephemeral sandbox environments, Persistent execution with state maintenance..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.