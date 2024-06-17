Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..

Aiceberg Guardian Agent: Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.