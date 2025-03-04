AI SPERA Criminal IP is a commercial threat intelligence platforms tool by AI SPERA Inc.. Anomali ThreatStream is a commercial threat intelligence platforms tool by Anomali. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intelligence platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting malicious IPs across your attack surface will find AI SPERA Criminal IP's global IP search engine faster than querying five separate threat feeds, particularly when you need to correlate external reconnaissance activity with internal asset inventory. The platform covers NIST's Identify and Detect functions strongly, especially asset discovery and continuous monitoring of IP-based threats, which means you'll catch what's probing your perimeter before it moves laterally. Skip this if your team needs playbook automation or incident response workflows; Criminal IP is a lookup and assessment tool, not an orchestration platform.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to operationalize threat intelligence will get the most from Anomali ThreatStream, specifically because it automates distribution of curated feeds directly into your existing security stack instead of leaving analysts to manually pivot between portals. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.AE and DE.CM, meaning it's built for continuous detection and adverse event analysis rather than risk assessment or response. Skip this if your organization needs threat intelligence primarily for strategic planning or board-level reporting; ThreatStream prioritizes tactical feed consumption and IoC/IoA correlation, not narrative intelligence or long-form threat research.
Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt
Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection
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Common questions about comparing AI SPERA Criminal IP vs Anomali ThreatStream for your threat intelligence platforms needs.
AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..
Anomali ThreatStream: Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Access to global repository of curated threat intelligence feeds, Threat intelligence correlation with organizational vulnerabilities, Dashboards for threat actors, TTPs, campaigns, and geolocation..
Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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