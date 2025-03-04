AI SPERA Criminal IP: Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt. built by AI SPERA Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Global IP address search engine, Attack surface management, Cyber threat intelligence data collection..

Anomali ThreatStream: Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Access to global repository of curated threat intelligence feeds, Threat intelligence correlation with organizational vulnerabilities, Dashboards for threat actors, TTPs, campaigns, and geolocation..

Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.