Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
Stixview is a JS library for embeddable interactive STIX2 graphs, aiming to bridge the gap between CTI stories and structured CTI snapshots.
A knowledge base of analytics developed by MITRE based on the MITRE ATT&CK adversary model.
A Python library for handling TAXII v1.x messages and services to enable automated threat intelligence sharing and indicator exchange.
A threat intelligence platform that monitors, analyzes, and provides detailed information about threat actors targeting non-human identities across various industries.
Next-gen cybersecurity platform for threat detection & digital risk mgmt.
Enterprise threat intelligence platform for identifying and prioritizing threats
Cyber threat intelligence platform for threat-led risk management
Global IP threat intelligence search engine with attack surface mgmt
Cyber threat intelligence platform providing actionable insights
Real-time threat intelligence platform for external cyber threat defense
AI-driven cyber threat intelligence platform for threat detection and analysis
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data leaks and brand threats
Real-time threat intelligence platform for monitoring attacks and breaches
Enterprise cyber threat intelligence platform with remote network protection
AI-powered cybercrime intelligence platform monitoring dark web & covert channels
Cyber intelligence platform for threat detection and security posture mgmt
Cyber threat intelligence platform with adversary tracking capabilities
Threat intelligence platform combining Google, Mandiant, and VirusTotal data
Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams
Threat intelligence platform for aggregating, analyzing, and sharing CTI data
AI-powered threat intelligence platform for real-time threat intel management
Threat intelligence platform for detection, investigation, and response
XTM portfolio for threat intel, attack surface visibility & adversary simulation
AI-powered threat intelligence platform with agentic AI automation
AI-powered platform for collecting and analyzing open source threat intelligence
Intelligence-driven threat detection & response platform with APAC focus
AI-powered threat intel platform for operationalizing CTI and cyber risk mgmt
European threat intelligence as-a-service provider with analyst support
CTI platform combining automated collection with cyber HUMINT for threat intel
Investigative analytics platform for threat intelligence and security ops
Real-time threat intel platform detecting malicious scanning & exploitation
Threat intelligence service providing alerts, analysis, and support
Dark web investigation platform with comprehensive database and analysis tools
Threat intelligence platform with deep/dark web monitoring and OSINT data
Cyber threat intelligence platform for monitoring threats, TTPs, and IOCs
AI-driven cyber intelligence orchestration platform for threat intel & OSINT
API providing access to compromised identity data and threat signals
Malware analysis platform using emulation-based sandbox technology
Managed cyber threat intelligence service with org/adversary profiling
DNS-layer threat blocking service with real-time threat intelligence feeds
Network threat detection platform using applied threat intelligence
Proactive C2 threat intelligence feed for detecting adversary infrastructure
Technical threat intel feed of compromised IPs/domains from cybercrime sources
DNS-based threat defense using predictive intelligence to block threats
CTI platform monitoring deep/dark web, forums & threat actors for intel
AI-powered threat intelligence platform for cyber, geopolitical & physical risks
Preemptive cyber defense platform using DNS, WHOIS, and web data for threat intel
Infrastructure intelligence platform for threat hunting and investigation
AI-powered threat intelligence platform scanning internet, dark web & social media
3D cyber threat visualization platform for external threat monitoring
SOCRadar Extended Threat Intelligence Platform is a SaaS-based solution that provides real-time threat detection, digital risk protection, and AI-powered threat intelligence services across multiple environments including dark web, social media, and cloud platforms.
SOC Radar Cyber Threat Intelligence is a comprehensive platform that provides dark web monitoring, vulnerability intelligence, and threat actor analysis to help organizations proactively defend against cyber threats.
SOCRadar Agentic Threat Intelligence is an AI-powered cybersecurity platform that deploys autonomous agents to automate threat intelligence operations, analysis, and response without human intervention.
Dark web monitoring platform for threat detection and fraud protection
Threat intelligence platform for detection, hunting, and remediation
Real-time C2 infrastructure detection and disruption threat intelligence feed
AI-powered malware detection service with web interface and API access
Threat intelligence database with 500M+ malicious IPs, domains, and IOCs via API
Malware intelligence marketplace aggregating multiple detection engines
File and URL scanning service for malware and threat detection
Free URL scanner that checks links for malware, phishing, and fraud threats
Threat intelligence platform providing global threat visibility and IoCs
Cyber threat intelligence feeds covering malware, phishing, C2s & more
DNS RPZ firewall blocking malicious domains at DNS layer using threat intel
Enterprise threat intelligence feeds covering malware, phishing, C2, and IPs
MCP server connecting LLMs to live threat intelligence via natural language
Threat intelligence feeds providing malware and threat data in multiple formats
Cloud-based protective DNS service blocking threats via threat intelligence
IP geolocation databases and APIs for location-based content and traffic analysis
API service providing IP geolocation data and intelligence for security use cases
IP intelligence platform for proxy/VPN detection and geolocation
Real-time threat intelligence platform for external threat visibility and IoC analysis
Automates distribution of threat intel across security infrastructure
Automotive-specific threat intelligence platform for mobility ecosystem
Real-time threat intelligence platform with STIX/TAXII compliance
Threat intelligence platform for SOC/MSSP with AI/ML threat analysis
Cyber threat intelligence platform monitoring external threats & cybercrime
Real-time identity protection monitoring compromised credentials on dark web
Cyber threat intel platform monitoring dark web & cybercrime for org assets
Threat intel platform for investigating cybercrime underground sources
Threat intel platform combining CTI, DRPS, EASM & TPRM for exposure mgmt.
AI-powered investigation tool for analyzing identity exposures from darknet data
Managed threat intelligence service with dedicated analysts for orgs
Custom threat intel investigations by analysts for security assessments
Dark web intelligence service with human operatives for threat hunting
Threat intelligence feeds for SOC teams from social, dark web & botnet sources
Threat intelligence search platform with correlated data graph
Physical security intelligence platform monitoring digital threats to locations
DNS-based threat intelligence platform for early threat detection
Threat intelligence platform providing APT analysis and threat reports
AI-powered cyber threat intelligence platform with real-time monitoring
Monitors Deep & Dark Web for threats, credentials, and fraud schemes
Free threat intel platform for DNS data analysis and infrastructure mapping
AI-based threat intelligence platform for analyzing and distributing threat data
Platform for tracking adversary infrastructure and C2 communications
Threat intelligence platform combining network security and threat exposure mgmt
Visual interface for exploring threat intelligence data sources and datasets
Dark web monitoring platform with AI-based crawling and real-time alerts
External threat landscape mgmt platform with predictive intelligence
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data breaches and leaked data
Swiss-made darknet monitoring platform providing real-time threat intel via API
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting exposed credentials and threats
Real-time zero-day vulnerability detection and alerting platform
Platform for collecting, analyzing, and managing cyber threat intelligence data
Mobile threat intelligence service providing threat data, research, and DFIR
Threat intelligence platform with 500M+ entries for real-time threat analysis
CTI platform for threat analysis, dark web monitoring, and data breach detection
AI-powered threat intelligence platform monitoring surface, deep, and dark web
Threat intelligence platform for managing security data and threat info
Real-time threat intelligence platform with analyst-enriched insights
Investigative intelligence service for law enforcement agencies
Intelligence platform for physical security threats to people, places, and assets
Threat intel platform for prioritizing vulnerabilities based on attacker TTPs
AI-driven threat intel platform monitoring clear, deep, and dark web sources
Threat intelligence platform monitoring dark web, breaches & attack surface
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting compromised credentials and threats
AI-powered threat intelligence platform with search, risk assessment & alerts
Real-time threat intel platform tracking malware, breaches, and threat actors
Monitors dark web, forums, and Telegram for compromised credentials and leaks
Platform for breach detection, dark web monitoring, and supply chain threat intel
Real-time threat intelligence platform monitoring dark web, breaches & supply chain
Corporate threat protection software with case mgmt and expert services
Managed service for POI investigations with expert threat assessment teams.
Threat intelligence platform providing actionable insights from global sources
AI-powered CTI platform integrating ASM, DRP, and TI capabilities
Virtual asset intelligence solution tracking cryptocurrency transactions
OT/IoT threat intelligence feed for vulnerability and malware detection
Curated threat intelligence service using Anomali ThreatStream platform
Threat intelligence platform integrated into LMNTRIX XDR for threat detection
Threat intelligence platform with automated detection logic deployment
P2P threat intel sharing platform for collaborative defense communities
Monitors data breaches affecting company domains and employee credentials
Browser extension for automated threat intel collection from web content
Threat intelligence platform for collecting, analyzing, and sharing CTI data
Open-source threat intelligence platform for organizing and operationalizing CTI
AI-powered cyber threat intelligence platform for threat monitoring & analysis
Threat intelligence platform with AI-powered monitoring and analysis
Centralized threat intelligence platform for aggregating and operationalizing IOCs
AI-driven threat intelligence platform for threat detection and response
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting leaked credentials and threats
Enterprise threat intelligence platform with APAC focus and adversary tracking
Platform combining threat intel, risk quantification, and sec ops integration
Overlay tool providing real-time threat intel & context across security tools
Free contextual federated search tool for threat intelligence enrichment
Risk intelligence service for supply chain, geopolitical & compliance risks
AI-powered threat intelligence service with expert analysis and geopolitics
Detects compromised assets via outbound traffic to GreyNoise sensors & malicious IPs
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting threats and cybercriminal activity
Threat intelligence platform for cyber, physical, vulnerability & national sec
AI-powered file & software analysis platform for threat detection & risk assessment
Enterprise file analysis platform for high-volume malware detection
File and network threat intelligence repository with reputation lookups
Dark web and surface web crawler for content discovery and archiving
Leaked data intelligence platform with 40TB+ database for breach tracking
Cyber threat intelligence sharing platform with TAXII/STIX support
CTI platform providing structured threat intelligence and analysis
Vulnerability threat intelligence platform with risk-based scoring and CVE/CWE data
Suite of open source platforms for threat intel, adversary simulation & GRC
Central hub for accessing Filigran products, resources, and community content
AI-powered threat management platform for detection, analysis, and response
Modular CTI platform with DRP modules for external threat detection & intel
Dark web & deep web monitoring service for threat detection & response
Continuously updated threat indicator data streams via HTTPS protocol
Proactive threat intelligence platform providing early warning alerts
Inter-bank real-time financial crime intelligence network for fraud prevention
Real-time threat intelligence API for IP, domain, URL, and content analysis
Threat intelligence platform providing messaging threat data via API
Network threat intel platform combining CrowdStrike IOCs with NDR evidence
Network threat detection platform (product page unavailable)
Threat intelligence platform providing strategic & tactical threat analysis
Deep & dark web monitoring platform for threat intelligence collection
Australian cyber threat intelligence ecosystem for SMBs, enterprise & govt
Cyber threat intelligence sharing platform for Australian organizations
Global threat intelligence platform aggregating CTI sources with AI analysis
Threat intelligence gateway that blocks malicious traffic using global CTI
API for monitoring ransomware sites to detect org compromises & extortion
OSINT platform for monitoring surface web, dark web, and social media sources
Search engine for investigating exposed data across surface, deep, and dark web
DNS-based threat intelligence platform with predictive risk scoring
Domain intelligence platform for threat research and investigation
Anonymous ICS threat intel sharing platform for collective defense
RESTful API for file/URL malware analysis via FireEye virtual execution engine
Detects anonymous proxies, VPNs, TOR, and other proxy types from IP addresses
Cyber threat intel sharing platform for financial services sector members
Financial sector info sharing & analysis center for cyber threat intelligence
Threat intel sharing platform for financial services sector collaboration
Financial sector threat intelligence and information sharing platform
File threat intelligence integration combining hash lookups & malware detection
CTI services combining human expertise and AI for threat analysis
DNS-based threat intelligence platform for security monitoring and enforcement
AI-powered threat intelligence platform collecting data from web sources
Screens blockchain addresses for risk and provides allow/deny recommendations.
Database for detecting VPNs, proxies, Tor exits, and anonymization services
IP geolocation database identifying VPN, proxy, Tor, and datacenter IP addresses
IP geolocation database for detecting proxies, VPNs, and Tor exit nodes
IP geolocation database for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor nodes & data centers
IP geolocation database for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor nodes, and ISP info
IP geolocation database for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor nodes & data centers
IP geolocation database for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor nodes & data centers
IP geolocation database for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor, and datacenter IPs
IP database for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor nodes & data center ranges
IP geolocation database for proxy/VPN detection with threat intelligence
IP database for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor, and residential proxies
IP geolocation database for detecting proxies, VPNs, Tor, and threat IPs
IP geolocation database for proxy/VPN detection with fraud scoring
Aviation security threat intelligence & risk mgmt platform for AVSEC pros
Platform for building CTI capabilities with centralized threat intelligence hub
Threat-informed detection rule platform for behavioral analytics
AI-powered threat intelligence feed for automated DDoS protection
Physical security threat intel platform combining OSINT, location data & analysis
Cyber threat intelligence platform with AI-driven analysis and threat hunting
Threat intelligence library with 30,000+ threats mapped to MITRE ATT&CK
Cloud-based DNS filtering solution for blocking malicious sites and content
Cyber threat intelligence feeds for SOC and threat intelligence teams
Cyber intelligence services for digital exposure monitoring and threat analysis
Threat intelligence service analyzing attack scenarios for organizations
Weekly threat intelligence briefings published by VerSprite
Behavior-based threat intel feed delivering malware IOCs with context
Automated malware analysis and detection platform
Curated malicious threat intelligence feed with IOC detection and metadata
Curated phishing threat intelligence feed with predictive detection
Enterprise threat intelligence platform for proactive threat detection
Real-time fraud intelligence sharing platform with GDPR-compliant tokenization
Cybersecurity platform providing threat intelligence and digital risk protection
Predictive cybersecurity platform providing threat intelligence services
Cyber threat intelligence platform for external threat monitoring
Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors
AI-driven threat intel feeds for automated blocking on 20+ firewall vendors
AI-driven DNS security service blocking malicious domains and C2 servers
Cloud-native DNS filtering solution that blocks malicious domains and threats
AI-driven threat intel platform for preemptive security & attack prevention
