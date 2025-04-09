Analyst1 Orchestrated Threat Intelligence Platform: Orchestrated threat intelligence platform for CTI and SOC teams. built by Analyst1. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated threat data extraction and structuring, Customizable threat scoring and dashboards, Integration with SIEM, SOAR, scanners, and ticketing platforms..

Anomali ThreatStream: Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Access to global repository of curated threat intelligence feeds, Threat intelligence correlation with organizational vulnerabilities, Dashboards for threat actors, TTPs, campaigns, and geolocation..

Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.