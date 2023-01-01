Abstract Intel Gallery is a commercial threat intelligence platforms tool by Abstract Security. Anomali ThreatStream is a commercial threat intelligence platforms tool by Anomali. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intelligence platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOCs drowning in alert noise will find Abstract Intel Gallery's strength in real-time IOC correlation, which cuts through the static by instantly matching events against known threat actors and infrastructure. The platform's data fabric architecture and support for multiple threat intelligence feeds, including in-house uploads and ISAC integration, means your analysts spend less time manual hunting and more time on actual incidents. Skip this if your team needs post-incident forensics or recovery guidance; Abstract Intel Gallery is built for detection and attribution, not remediation workflow.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to operationalize threat intelligence will get the most from Anomali ThreatStream, specifically because it automates distribution of curated feeds directly into your existing security stack instead of leaving analysts to manually pivot between portals. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.AE and DE.CM, meaning it's built for continuous detection and adverse event analysis rather than risk assessment or response. Skip this if your organization needs threat intelligence primarily for strategic planning or board-level reporting; ThreatStream prioritizes tactical feed consumption and IoC/IoA correlation, not narrative intelligence or long-form threat research.
Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors
Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection
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Common questions about comparing Abstract Intel Gallery vs Anomali ThreatStream for your threat intelligence platforms needs.
Abstract Intel Gallery: Threat intel enrichment platform that correlates events with IOCs and actors. built by Abstract Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence enrichment of security events, ETL interface for data pipeline integration, Event correlation with known threat actors and infrastructure..
Anomali ThreatStream: Threat intelligence platform aggregating global threat data for detection. built by Anomali. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Access to global repository of curated threat intelligence feeds, Threat intelligence correlation with organizational vulnerabilities, Dashboards for threat actors, TTPs, campaigns, and geolocation..
Both serve the Threat Intelligence Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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