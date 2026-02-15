Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance is a commercial ai governance tool by Domino Data Lab. Aiceberg Guardian Agent is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Aiceberg. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing ML model sprawl across data science platforms need AI Governance to enforce policy and audit decisions before models drift into production; Domino's tight integration with its MLOps stack means you're not bolting governance onto disconnected infrastructure. The platform covers NIST GV and ID functions around access control and asset management for models, which is where most organizations have blind spots, though it skews toward governance and monitoring rather than the detection capabilities you'd need if your risk tolerance is zero. Skip this if your primary concern is catching adversarial attacks or model poisoning in real time; AI Governance assumes your threats are internal and process-based.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents need Aiceberg Guardian Agent because it's the only tool that actually traces agent decisions back to their inputs with deterministic oversight, not just logging what happened after the fact. The millisecond-latency monitoring and patented explainable AI technology deliver the input-to-output linking that NIST DE.CM and DE.AE demand, giving you real control over LLM calls and tool execution chains before they cause damage. Skip this if your agents are simple retrieval tools or if you're still in the "let's see what happens" phase; Guardian Agent is built for teams that need to audit and justify every agent action to compliance.
AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle
Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems
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Common questions about comparing Domino Data Lab AI Governance vs Aiceberg Guardian Agent for your ai governance needs.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance: AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle. built by Domino Data Lab..
Aiceberg Guardian Agent: Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance is developed by Domino Data Lab. Aiceberg Guardian Agent is developed by Aiceberg. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance and Aiceberg Guardian Agent serve similar AI Governance use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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