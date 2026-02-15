AI Governance is a commercial ai governance tool by Domino Data Lab. AI Score is a commercial ai governance tool by AI Score. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing ML model sprawl across data science platforms need AI Governance to enforce policy and audit decisions before models drift into production; Domino's tight integration with its MLOps stack means you're not bolting governance onto disconnected infrastructure. The platform covers NIST GV and ID functions around access control and asset management for models, which is where most organizations have blind spots, though it skews toward governance and monitoring rather than the detection capabilities you'd need if your risk tolerance is zero. Skip this if your primary concern is catching adversarial attacks or model poisoning in real time; AI Governance assumes your threats are internal and process-based.
AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle
Centralized AI governance & risk management platform for enterprises.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AI Governance vs AI Score for your ai governance needs.
AI Governance: AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle. built by Domino Data Lab. headquartered in United States..
AI Score: Centralized AI governance & risk management platform for enterprises. built by AI Score. Core capabilities include Real-time AI risk detection, Compliance monitoring across AI tools and departments, Centralized AI ecosystem visibility..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox