Accorian Securing AI: AI security advisory and assessment services for secure AI deployment. built by Accorian. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include HITRUST AI Risk Management Framework readiness and certification services, NIST AI Risk Management Framework alignment and implementation, ISO 42001 AI management systems certification support..

AI Governance: AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle. built by Domino Data Lab. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.