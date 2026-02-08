Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Risk & Compliance Management is a commercial ai governance tool by Singulr AI. Aiceberg Guardian Agent is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Aiceberg. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AI Risk & Compliance Management
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling, undocumented AI deployments will get the most from Singulr AI's AI Risk & Compliance Management platform because it actually finds shadow AI that your inventory says doesn't exist, then enforces policy on it before it becomes a breach vector. The agentless discovery combined with continuous red teaming covers the full NIST arc from asset identification through monitoring, and the pre-built regulatory templates handle GDPR, HIPAA, and EU AI Act at deployment speed. Skip this if your AI footprint is small and centralized or if you need deep integration with existing ML Ops pipelines; Singulr assumes you've lost visibility first.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents need Aiceberg Guardian Agent because it's the only tool that actually traces agent decisions back to their inputs with deterministic oversight, not just logging what happened after the fact. The millisecond-latency monitoring and patented explainable AI technology deliver the input-to-output linking that NIST DE.CM and DE.AE demand, giving you real control over LLM calls and tool execution chains before they cause damage. Skip this if your agents are simple retrieval tools or if you're still in the "let's see what happens" phase; Guardian Agent is built for teams that need to audit and justify every agent action to compliance.
AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement
Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems
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Common questions about comparing AI Risk & Compliance Management vs Aiceberg Guardian Agent for your ai governance needs.
AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..
Aiceberg Guardian Agent: Provides real-time monitoring and oversight for agentic AI systems. built by Aiceberg. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Risk & Compliance Management differentiates with Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping. Aiceberg Guardian Agent differentiates with Real-time monitoring of agentic AI workflows, Tracking of LLM calls, tool executions, and memory access, Input-to-output linking across agent workflows.
AI Risk & Compliance Management is developed by Singulr AI. Aiceberg Guardian Agent is developed by Aiceberg. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Risk & Compliance Management and Aiceberg Guardian Agent serve similar AI Governance use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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