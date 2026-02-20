AI EdgeLabs Compliance Center: Automated compliance monitoring for CRA & NIS2 across edge-to-cloud infra. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unified Risk Scoring Engine combining vulnerabilities, exploitability, asset criticality, and threat activity, Real-time compliance mapping to CRA and NIS 2 frameworks with percentage coverage tracking, Asset-Centric Impact Analysis with CVE, open port, and failed check drill-down..

APPSEC MYSECWAY: Whistleblower channel & internal info system for EU Directive compliance. built by APPSEC CONSULTING. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Secure and confidential whistleblowing channel, Anonymous or identity-protected reporting, Complaint investigation management..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.