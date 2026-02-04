2SB ISO 9001: ISO 9001 consulting services for quality management system certification. built by 2SB. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include ISO 9001:2015 certification consulting, Quality Management System (QMS) implementation, Plan-Do-Check-Act cycle methodology..

AI EdgeLabs Compliance Center: Automated compliance monitoring for CRA & NIS2 across edge-to-cloud infra. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unified Risk Scoring Engine combining vulnerabilities, exploitability, asset criticality, and threat activity, Real-time compliance mapping to CRA and NIS 2 frameworks with percentage coverage tracking, Asset-Centric Impact Analysis with CVE, open port, and failed check drill-down..

Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.