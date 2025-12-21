AhnLab A-FIRST 디지털 포렌식 서비스: Digital forensics service for incident analysis and APT response. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Incident root cause analysis, Attack timeline reconstruction, Damage scope assessment..

AISI DFIR: Managed DFIR service with proprietary tools for forensics & IR. built by AISI. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Malware analysis with IOC extraction and YARA rule creation, Reverse engineering of malware samples, Behavioral analysis based on MITRE ATT&CK techniques using Scout tool..

Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.