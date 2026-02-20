Actifile Digital Forensics: Automated digital forensics tool for real-time data activity monitoring and IR. built by Actifile. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time data usage anomaly detection, Automated monitoring of file downloads and modifications, Automated monitoring of third-party application usage..

AhnLab A-FIRST 디지털 포렌식 서비스: Digital forensics service for incident analysis and APT response. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Incident root cause analysis, Attack timeline reconstruction, Damage scope assessment..

Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.