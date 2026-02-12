Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..

Oasis Agentic Access Management: Manages AI agent identities and non-human access across cloud and SaaS platforms. built by Oasis Security. Core capabilities include Complete inventory and mapping of AI agents, identities, and permissions, Automated agent identity provisioning with time-bound access, Policy enforcement across AI ecosystems..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.