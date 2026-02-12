Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Wiz is a free agentic ai security tool by Repello AI. Oasis Agentic Access Management is a commercial non-human identity tool by Oasis Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building or auditing multi-agent AI systems need Agent Wiz for threat modeling that actually maps agent interactions rather than treating them as black boxes. The CLI-first design means you can integrate threat visualization into CI/CD pipelines and version control your attack surface as agents evolve, which traditional threat modeling tools cannot do. The free pricing removes friction for teams still figuring out AI security posture. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or monitoring of agents in production; Agent Wiz stops at the design phase.
Oasis Agentic Access Management
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing sprawling AI agent deployments across multiple cloud platforms need Oasis Agentic Access Management because it treats non-human identities as first-class governance objects instead of afterthoughts to your IAM system. The tool maps and enforces access policies specifically for AI agents and LLMs, covers PR.AA identity controls across AWS, Azure, GCP, and SaaS platforms simultaneously, and automates secret rotation for these high-velocity identities. Skip this if your agent footprint is still under 50 instances or if you're looking for a general-purpose PAM tool; Oasis is purpose-built for the agent sprawl problem, not legacy credential management.
CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
Manages AI agent identities and non-human access across cloud and SaaS platforms
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Agent Wiz vs Oasis Agentic Access Management for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..
Oasis Agentic Access Management: Manages AI agent identities and non-human access across cloud and SaaS platforms. built by Oasis Security. Core capabilities include Complete inventory and mapping of AI agents, identities, and permissions, Automated agent identity provisioning with time-bound access, Policy enforcement across AI ecosystems..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Wiz differentiates with AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections. Oasis Agentic Access Management differentiates with Complete inventory and mapping of AI agents, identities, and permissions, Automated agent identity provisioning with time-bound access, Policy enforcement across AI ecosystems.
Agent Wiz is developed by Repello AI. Oasis Agentic Access Management is developed by Oasis Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Wiz integrates with LangGraph, AutoGen, AgentChat, CrewAI, LlamaIndex and 6 more. Oasis Agentic Access Management integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP, Okta, Ping and 15 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Agent Wiz and Oasis Agentic Access Management serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Key differences: Agent Wiz is Free while Oasis Agentic Access Management is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox