AfterGlow Cloud

Incident response analysts who need to pivot quickly between data sources will find value in AfterGlow Cloud's graph visualization engine, which transforms forensic artifacts into explorable relationships without scripting. The free, open-source model and 16 GitHub stars signal active use in smaller SOCs, though the Django web interface trades depth for speed. This is not the tool for teams needing automated ingestion from SIEM platforms or forensic frameworks; AfterGlow Cloud assumes manual data upload and works best for analysts comfortable preparing their own datasets before visualization.