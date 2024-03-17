AfterGlow Cloud is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. AWS IR is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Incident response analysts who need to pivot quickly between data sources will find value in AfterGlow Cloud's graph visualization engine, which transforms forensic artifacts into explorable relationships without scripting. The free, open-source model and 16 GitHub stars signal active use in smaller SOCs, though the Django web interface trades depth for speed. This is not the tool for teams needing automated ingestion from SIEM platforms or forensic frameworks; AfterGlow Cloud assumes manual data upload and works best for analysts comfortable preparing their own datasets before visualization.
Teams managing AWS environments who need fast automated response to compromised instances and exposed credentials will get the most from AWS IR. It's free, written in Python for easy customization, and handles the specific playbooks most AWS shops actually run,isolating instances, revoking keys, pulling forensic data,without waiting for a commercial vendor's release cycle. Skip this if you need SIEM integration, multi-cloud support, or a UI; AWS IR is CLI-only and AWS-native by design.
AfterGlow Cloud is a Django-based web application that allows users to upload data and generate graph visualizations through a browser interface.
AWS IR is a Python command line utility for automated incident response and mitigation of instance and key compromises in Amazon Web Services environments.
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Common questions about comparing AfterGlow Cloud vs AWS IR for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
AfterGlow Cloud: AfterGlow Cloud is a Django-based web application that allows users to upload data and generate graph visualizations through a browser interface..
AWS IR: AWS IR is a Python command line utility for automated incident response and mitigation of instance and key compromises in Amazon Web Services environments..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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