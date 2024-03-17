AfterGlow Cloud: AfterGlow Cloud is a Django-based web application that allows users to upload data and generate graph visualizations through a browser interface..

AhnLab A-FIRST 디지털 포렌식 서비스: Digital forensics service for incident analysis and APT response. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Incident root cause analysis, Attack timeline reconstruction, Damage scope assessment..

Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.