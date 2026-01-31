Advens mySOC® is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Advens. Alert Logic Fortra XDR is a commercial managed detection and response tool by Alert Logic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best managed detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams stretched thin by alert volume will benefit most from Advens mySOC®'s managed model; you're outsourcing the 24/7 triage to analysts who actually investigate before escalating, not drowning in raw detections. The Open XDR platform normalizes data across endpoints, cloud, network, and OT environments in a single pane, which matters when your infrastructure spans multiple domains. Skip this if you need deep post-incident forensics and recovery automation; mySOC® prioritizes detection and initial analysis over SOAR-driven remediation, so you'll still own the response heavy lifting.
Mid-market and lower-enterprise teams without dedicated 24/7 security staff should pick Alert Logic Fortra XDR for its 15-minute response SLA and built-in threat hunting from designated analysts, which eliminates the need to staff a full SOC. The platform covers detection and incident response across endpoints, networks, and cloud, with automated host isolation and playbook-driven workflows that compress mean time to remediation. Skip this if your organization already has mature internal detection capabilities and threat hunters on staff; you'll pay for analyst time you don't need.
Managed Detection & Response service with 24/7 SOC and Open XDR platform
Managed XDR service with 24/7 monitoring across endpoints, networks, and cloud
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Common questions about comparing Advens mySOC® vs Alert Logic Fortra XDR for your managed detection and response needs.
Advens mySOC®: Managed Detection & Response service with 24/7 SOC and Open XDR platform. built by Advens. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include 24/7 security monitoring by analysts, Open XDR platform for multi-environment data collection, Machine learning-based threat detection..
Alert Logic Fortra XDR: Managed XDR service with 24/7 monitoring across endpoints, networks, and cloud. built by Alert Logic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7 security operations center monitoring with 15-minute SLA for critical incidents, Unified visibility across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments, Lightweight endpoint agent for telemetry collection..
Both serve the Managed Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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